A birdwatcher has captured the moment a grey seal spits a jet of water at a swooping sea eagle on the Isle of Wight - the first time such behaviour has been reported.

The seal was seen initially emitting barks of warning, but then resorted to an unprecedented defensive tactic - spitting a stream of water directly at the white-tailed eagle.

According to a new study from the University of Portsmouth, the interaction sheds new light on the dynamics between these top-level predators.

The event was captured on camera by Clare Jacobs in Newtown Harbour on a stretch of water called Clamerkin Brook or Clamerkin Lake during a high tide.

Clare said: “I'm always thrilled to catch photos of the eagles. But catching such a rare and never before seen interaction made my year!”

Clare’s daughter, Megan Jacobs, is a palaeontologist from the University of Portsmouth’s School of the Environment, Geography, and Geosciences, and co-author of the study.

She said: “Sightings of grey seals and white-tailed eagles are frequent events now on the Isle of Wight, but interactions between these two species have so far not been reported.

“This is the first record of an interaction between these two top predators and the first report of grey seals using spitting as a means of defence or deterrence against an aerial foe.

“The spitting may be a strategy to exclude white-tailed eagles from competing for prey as they’re in direct competition for fish resources.”

White-tailed eagles are the largest of all European eagles, and can achieve a maximum wingspan reaching 2.6 metres.

Although they became extinct on the Isle of Wight in 1780, a bold reintroduction programme began introducing young white-tailed eagles taken from Scottish breeding pairs to the Isle of Wight in the summer of 2019.

“Spitting is an unusual behavioural activity among vertebrates, which is why this event is so fascinating - it challenges our existing perceptions of animal defence mechanisms," Megan added.

“I’m thrilled we’ve got photographic evidence as spitting is usually just seen in humans, camels, llamas and alpacas, as well as some snakes where it’s used for venom delivery, and it can also be used for prey capture by the Archer fish.”

The paper is published in the Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society journal.

