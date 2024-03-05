Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan has been underground to take a look.

A couple from Folkestone have gone viral after discovering a secret tunnel buried in their back garden, fifteen years after living there.

Rebecca Hobson found what is believed to be an air raid shelter built by volunteers to protect 200 people during Second World War bombings.

Their discovery has amazed fans online, with video tours of it being viewed more than two million times on TikTok.

Rebecca, her other half and son started digging with just a spade and a wheelbarrow during lockdown after being 'alerted' by their neighbours.

Rebecca says the blank tunnel hides some incredible details.

Rebecca said: "It was for mothers and children to take shelter. 200 people would fit in here to protect themselves from the bombings.

"Our house was built in 1969, when they were built all of the diggers chucked the foundations and covered it over, we thought it was going to be a small and it just kept going, it was amazing.

"It comes out in our neighbours garden, but they’ve closed their side off."

So what's the plan for it? Rebecca said: "As much as my other half would’ve loved a games room, we’re going to preserve it, keep it as it is. It’s such an amazing piece of history, we don’t want to mess with it too much, want to kind of keep it as it is and leave it like that."

