Play Brightcove video

Credit: Kent Police

A suspected thief who hid from officers on the roof of a building in Chatham was arrested after being spotted by a police drone.

At around 2am on Thursday 29 February a vehicle with false plates failed to stop for patrols in Strood and after being pursued, was abandoned in Brenchley Close, Chatham.

The 18-year-old from London fled police and was brought down from the roof in Balfour Road, with the assistance of Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Another man believed to have been travelling in the vehicle fled the scene and hid from officers.

He was found with the assistance of a police dog hiding in a garden near Rosebery Road.

Both men were taken into custody and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…