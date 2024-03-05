Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Rachel Hepworth spoke to patients resorting to drastic action as they struggled to get a dentist appointment.

"I can't tell you how desperate I am," says Jennifer. "My tooth is so painful.

"I've put a tissue round it and got a pair of pliers and tried pulling it out.

"But I'm worried I might not get it all out and the infection spreads."

Luckily, Jennifer has just got an appointment to see dentist Dr Amy Silvester at a brand new dental service, designed to help some of those most in need of care.

The mobile clinics will target community centres and rural locations

The project is a partnership between NHS Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and Dentaid, the Southampton-based dental charity, which runs mobile surgeries across the south.

Sadly, Jennifer's experience is not unusual for the patients coming here.

"We're seeing a lot of decay and neglect," says Amy. "They've obviously tried their hardest to find a dentist and haven't been able to, so we're never surprised at what we see.

"We do our best to get them dentally fit, and we're trying to restore their faith in dentistry by making them as pain-free and comfortable as possible."

Dentist Dr Amy Silvester and Dentaid's Andy Evans hope the new service will transform people's lives.

Patients in the county, including families experiencing poverty, people at risk of homelessness, children, and new and expectant mothers in areas at highest risk of poor dental health will be able to make appointments to see the dentist.

Emergency appointments will also be available for eligible patients who are suffering acute pain and have no other access to dental care.

Laurie, a nother patient in the waiting room, has been struggling with pain for two years after she lost a crown and her teeth started crumbling - unable to afford or even find a dentist, this new service has been a godsend.

"I thought I'd won the lottery when I rang and they accepted me," she says.

"I found someone who would at least take a look at my mouth and just stabilise the damage within it"

And Vicky, who struggles with her health, had resigned herself to constant pain; "I've tried nine dentists to help with my rotten tooth but no one could take me on.

"I've been just eating soup and small bits of chopped up bread because its too painful to chew.

"I went to A&E yesterday but they told me they don't deal with teeth. I thought that was it until I heard about this service."

Watch ITV Meridian's full report from Havant.

The partnership will provide clinics across Hampshire and Isle of Wight over 18 months.

The first clinics will take place in Southampton, Havant, Cosham and Portsmouth followed by the Isle of Wight and other areas of Hampshire later in the year.

"This is a way of making an immediate difference," says Simon Cooper, Director of Pharmacy, Optometry and Dentistry at the NHS foundation trust.

"Getting more dentists into Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is our priority but this is something we can do now, and it's targeting the most vulnerable in society."

"This pioneering partnership will help us reach many more people," says Andy Evans, CEO of Dentaid the Dental Charity.

"We're freeing up normal dental practices to see people who may take longer in the chair because they're nervous, so it's a really good step in the right direction."

Appointments will be required, and the service is only for eligible Hampshire residents who don’t already have a dentist.

Cosmetic treatments such as tooth whitening will not be available, but it's hoped thousands of the most vulnerable patients will get much-needed treatment, and not have to resort to damaging DIY dentistry.

To check if you are exempt from NHS dental charges and may be eligible for help click here