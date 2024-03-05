Four Southampton parks have been nominated for a Green Flag Award for 2024 and 2025.

Miller's Pond is one of them, located to the east of the River Itchen, in the middle of Shoreburs Greenway.

It was appointed a local nature reserve in May 2012 and is one of the few remaining large ponds in the city.

Weston Shore located on the east side of Southampton Credit: Southampton City Council

The others are Weston Shore, situated to the east side of Southampton with direct access to the waterfront and views over the Solent.

Mansel Park, an open space of 10.6 hectares is in the west of the city, and Cedar Lodge Park also in the west.

The parks were judged on the following criteria:

A Welcoming Place

Healthy, Safety and Secure

Well Maintained and Clean

Environmental Management

Biodiversity Landscape and Heritage

Community Involvement

Marketing and Communications

In January of this year, the eight parks that received a Green Flag group award for 2023 and 2024 were assessed by the Green Flag judges and will keep their status for the next two years, meaning up to 12 Southampton parks could be recognised this year.

Cllr Eammon Keogh, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport says: "It is a fantastic achievement that four more of our parks are up for the Green Flag Award this year, alongside the eight parks that have already received the award, which has the potential to make for a record-breaking year for Southampton’s parks.

"I am delighted to see our green spaces getting the recognition they deserve as they provide an oasis for our residents to meet, exercise and relax in.

"The Green Flag Awards are a huge testament to the work of our staff and volunteers who look after our parks every day and make them the vital, thriving green spaces that residents enjoy."

The Green Flag judges say: "The parks provide a range of facilities including sports pitches and courts, skateparks, play areas, Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs) and event spaces. Central Parks are graded II public parks and it’s easy to see why."

