Cyclist dies from his injuries days after crash with car in Andover

A cyclist has died more than a week after a crash with a car in Andover, Hampshire.

The 62-year-old man from the town was taken to Southampton General Hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

It was following a collision with a grey Porsche Panemera along New Street at 1.45pm on Saturday, 24 February.

Hampshire Police has now confirmed that the cyclist has died from his injuries.

His family will be receiving support from specialist officers.

The force says it is continuing to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to please get in touch on 101 quoting 44240081152.

The driver of the Porsche contacted police after the collision and has been speaking to officers as part of their enquiries.

