The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Oxford have described him as a 'doting father who adored his beautiful girls.'

Tobias Bruce, 32, from Oxford, was one of two people taken to hospital following an incident in College Lane, Littlemore on 25 February.

A man aged 28 was discharged, but Mr Bruce died from his injuries.

Paying tribute his family said: “It would be fair to say that being a parent is not always easy. Tobias at times has not always made the right choices in life, however my love as his mum has and always will be unconditional, it has never faltered.

“Nothing will ever be as hard as the challenge I face now as a mum that has to continue without my beautiful boy.

“To not hear his infectious laugh or his loud voice saying one of his many phrases “get ya head down will ya”, “lovely bit of kit” or seeing his beautiful smile that lights up all of our lives.

Emergency services were called to College Lane, Littlemore, on Sunday 25 February. Credit: ITV Meridian

“No longer hearing of the storms he has cooked up in the kitchen; his passion for cooking and music was insatiable.

“His aspirations for his future always gave him the hope and strength to continue no matter what challenges he faced, he never gave up- sharing in his new job and how he hoped to progress in it.

“Tobias was not just my son but a loving brother, partner, nephew and cousin, and most of all a doting father who adored his beautiful girls and would often share with anybody who would listen, how proud he was and how they were his biggest achievement in life.

“His sister brought great joy to his life of whom he was so proud, as did his friends whom many he saw as brothers.

“One thing without a doubt is he was never short of love.”

A 41-year-old man from Headington has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

A 30-year-old man from Botley has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit.

A 57-year-old woman from Headington has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have all been released on bail.

A 33-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released with no further action.