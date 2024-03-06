Play Brightcove video

A major fire has broken out in Southampton, sending a thick black plume of smoke across St Mary's Stadium.

Crews were called to Marine Parade, near to the city's football stadium, on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 18 fire engines have been sent to the fire, involving four industrial units.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service is advising people in the area to keep windows and doors closed.

Some nearby roads are closed, with motorists advised to avoid the area to allow access to emergency vehicles.

Watch: An eyewitness says he's seen forklifts being used to move materials out of the path of the fire (Credit: Harry McBain)

An eyewitness said: "It looks a lot more dangerous than it seems because this is a tyre and plastic warehouse, so if the fire keeps spreading, realistically it could get a lot worse.

"The forklifts are moving the wood right now but if it spreads, bad things can happen."

Southampton FC are due to face Preston North End FC in the Championship at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, with kick off at 7.45pm.

Away fans have posted on X, describing their five hour journey to the city ahead of the game.

In a statement Southampton City Council said: "Fire & Rescue crews are tackling a fire affecting industrial units near St Mary's football stadium.

"People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

"Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles."

