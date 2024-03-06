A man who was caught on camera dumping rubbish in the same location in Andover in Hampshire multiple times has been fined more than £1000.

A large amount of green waste was found on a rural track between Charlton Cemetery and Newbury Hill on 12 June 2023.

Footage of the incident revealed a man arrived in a vehicle on 10 June and emptied large sacks of garden waste in a layby.

A check of the registration led officers to Leigh Jenkinson, 36, of Junction Road.

During an investigation, camera footage on 8 July 2023 showed the vehicle arriving at the same location again and leaving more garden waste in the layby.

Jenkinson admitted the flytipping offence and was handed a fine of £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £160 and costs of £500.

Camera footage showed a man arriving in a vehicle and emptying large sacks of garden waste in a layby. Credit: Test Valley Borough Council

Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, Councillor David Drew, said: “There really is no excuse for incidents like this and they can be so easily avoidable.

"To fly-tip your waste on more than one occasion is irresponsible and causes extra, unnecessary work for our already hard-working teams.

"A conviction for fly-tipping will also give you a criminal record, which could lead to you being unable to enter certain countries.

“You can dispose of your garden waste easily by taking it to one of Hampshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) or by subscribing to TVBCs Garden Waste Collection Service.”

