On the first Thursday in March, every child in full-time education is provided with a voucher to be spent on books for World Book Day.

First celebrated in the UK in 1998, the charity event aims to encourage more young people to read.

To mark the occasion, students can dress up as their favourite fictional character from a book they've read.

H ere's 24 pictures sent in by ITV Meridian viewers of their best costume efforts for 2024.

Nine-month old Reggie from Havant as Spot the Dog

Credit: Stephanie Smith

Seven-year old Julia and Zachary, 4, from Wouldham as The Saucepan Man and The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Credit: Claudia Belcher

Millie as Cruella De Vil

Credit: Susan Skinley

Lily, 6, from the Isle of Sheppey as the Stick Man

Credit: Sam Gray

Teagan, 8 from Edenbridge as Dobby the Elf

Credit: Kerrie Bailey

Levi, 7, from Rustington as Mr Bump

Credit: Rebecca Lydon

Myla, 10, from Borden as Jiminy Cricket

Credit: Angela Smith

Bobbi, 4, from Portchester as Mary Poppins

Credit: Beverley Carey

Ella, 7, from Hedge End as Wednesday Addams

Credit: Holly Hornby

Ivy, 9, from Portslade as Anne Boleyn

Credit: Hayley Newland

Jacob-Bobby from Southampton as Bruce

Credit: Lucy Maybee

Bella-Rose from Southampton as Winnie the Pooh

Credit: Lucy Maybee

Elsie, 6, as a Box Troll

Credit: Kelly Bridgewater

Xavier, 9, from Gosport as Maverick

Credit: Michelle Hall

Sophie from Emsworth as the Cat in the Hat

Credit: Kim Whitehouse

Darcey from Havant as the Unicorn

Credit: Nikki Bettesworth

Oliver & Ivy from Rochester as Mary Poppins and Bert

Credit: Jessica Corner

Elsie from Hastings as Ursula

Credit: Kelly Bird

Oliver from Wokingham as Willy Wonka

Credit: Amy Claridge

Zac, 5, from Chatham as the Gruffalo

Credit: Lucy Lewin

Jasper, 1, from Woodley as Paddington Bear

Credit: Sue Kipling

Oliver, 3, and Joshua, 7, from Gravesend as The Beast and an Astronaut

Credit: Lauren Dyer

Annabelle, 6, and Emily, 7, from Lee-on-the-Solent as Ana and Verruca Salt

Credit: Sarah Channing

Manny the Frenchie from Newbury as The BFG