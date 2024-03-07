24 pictures from ITV Meridian viewers for World Book Day 2024
On the first Thursday in March, every child in full-time education is provided with a voucher to be spent on books for World Book Day.
First celebrated in the UK in 1998, the charity event aims to encourage more young people to read.
To mark the occasion, students can dress up as their favourite fictional character from a book they've read.
Here's 24 pictures sent in by ITV Meridian viewers of their best costume efforts for 2024.
Nine-month old Reggie from Havant as Spot the Dog
Seven-year old Julia and Zachary, 4, from Wouldham as The Saucepan Man and The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Millie as Cruella De Vil
Lily, 6, from the Isle of Sheppey as the Stick Man
Teagan, 8 from Edenbridge as Dobby the Elf
Levi, 7, from Rustington as Mr Bump
Myla, 10, from Borden as Jiminy Cricket
Bobbi, 4, from Portchester as Mary Poppins
Ella, 7, from Hedge End as Wednesday Addams
Ivy, 9, from Portslade as Anne Boleyn
Jacob-Bobby from Southampton as Bruce
Bella-Rose from Southampton as Winnie the Pooh
Elsie, 6, as a Box Troll
Xavier, 9, from Gosport as Maverick
Sophie from Emsworth as the Cat in the Hat
Darcey from Havant as the Unicorn
Oliver & Ivy from Rochester as Mary Poppins and Bert
Elsie from Hastings as Ursula
Oliver from Wokingham as Willy Wonka
Zac, 5, from Chatham as the Gruffalo
Jasper, 1, from Woodley as Paddington Bear
Oliver, 3, and Joshua, 7, from Gravesend as The Beast and an Astronaut
Annabelle, 6, and Emily, 7, from Lee-on-the-Solent as Ana and Verruca Salt
Manny the Frenchie from Newbury as The BFG