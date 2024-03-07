24 pictures from ITV Meridian viewers for World Book Day 2024

On the first Thursday in March, every child in full-time education is provided with a voucher to be spent on books for World Book Day.

First celebrated in the UK in 1998, the charity event aims to encourage more young people to read.

To mark the occasion, students can dress up as their favourite fictional character from a book they've read.

Here's 24 pictures sent in by ITV Meridian viewers of their best costume efforts for 2024.

  • Nine-month old Reggie from Havant as Spot the Dog

Credit: Stephanie Smith

  • Seven-year old Julia and Zachary, 4, from Wouldham as The Saucepan Man and The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Credit: Claudia Belcher

  • Millie as Cruella De Vil

Credit: Susan Skinley

  • Lily, 6, from the Isle of Sheppey as the Stick Man

Credit: Sam Gray

  • Teagan, 8 from Edenbridge as Dobby the Elf

Credit: Kerrie Bailey

  • Levi, 7, from Rustington as Mr Bump

Credit: Rebecca Lydon

  • Myla, 10, from Borden as Jiminy Cricket

Credit: Angela Smith

  • Bobbi, 4, from Portchester as Mary Poppins

Credit: Beverley Carey

  • Ella, 7, from Hedge End as Wednesday Addams

Credit: Holly Hornby

  • Ivy, 9, from Portslade as Anne Boleyn

Credit: Hayley Newland

  • Jacob-Bobby from Southampton as Bruce

Credit: Lucy Maybee

  • Bella-Rose from Southampton as Winnie the Pooh

Credit: Lucy Maybee

  • Elsie, 6, as a Box Troll

Credit: Kelly Bridgewater

  • Xavier, 9, from Gosport as Maverick

Credit: Michelle Hall

  • Sophie from Emsworth as the Cat in the Hat

Credit: Kim Whitehouse

  • Darcey from Havant as the Unicorn

Credit: Nikki Bettesworth

  • Oliver & Ivy from Rochester as Mary Poppins and Bert

Credit: Jessica Corner

  • Elsie from Hastings as Ursula

Credit: Kelly Bird

  • Oliver from Wokingham as Willy Wonka

Credit: Amy Claridge

  • Zac, 5, from Chatham as the Gruffalo

Credit: Lucy Lewin

  • Jasper, 1, from Woodley as Paddington Bear

Credit: Sue Kipling

  • Oliver, 3, and Joshua, 7, from Gravesend as The Beast and an Astronaut

Credit: Lauren Dyer

  • Annabelle, 6, and Emily, 7, from Lee-on-the-Solent as Ana and Verruca Salt

Credit: Sarah Channing

  • Manny the Frenchie from Newbury as The BFG

Credit: Manny the Frenchie