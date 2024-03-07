Two men have been jailed after a vehicle was petrol bombed in Portslade in East Sussex.

The petrol bombs were thrown at a van outside an address in Graham Avenue in Mile Oak just before 11pm on 19 June last year.

Officers say a petrol bomb had also set fire to shrubbery outside of the address which then spread to the front gardens of neighbouring houses.

Ashley Khan, 31, of Rodmell Avenue in Saltdean and his brother Nathan Thomas, 33, of no fixed address, were sentenced to a total of nine and a half years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit arson and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Khan was also found guilty of possession of cannabis.

Ashley Khan, 31, and his brother Nathan Thomas, 33, have been sentenced to a total of nine and a half years in prison. Credit: Sussex Police

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: "Following an extensive and complex investigation, we have managed to put two dangerous individuals behind bars.

"The impact of this crime on the victims and the local community has been significant, with residents of the usually quiet street shaken by the brazen acts committed by Khan and Thomas."We want to express our gratitude to the community for their support and assistance during our investigation."The eyewitness accounts provided were instrumental in helping us narrow our search and bring those responsible to justice."

