Watch the moment scaffolding collapses into the road narrowly missing a passing car.

Two workmen had a very lucky escape after the scaffolding they were working on collapsed into the road, narrowly missing a passing car.

The structure crumbled into the street in Buckingham town centre just next to the Grand Junction pub.

Caught on dashcam by Thomas Ambrose - the workers can be seen clinging onto the scaffolding as it tips out into the High Street.

Thankfully both men got up after they fell into the street - and are believed to have been unharmed.

The scaffolding is also now back up.

Eyewitness Thomas Ambrose said: "I was just driving along the road like I do every day when I noticed the scaffolding falling into the road.

"I was shocked when I then saw the people also fall into the road, but thankful that it didn’t happen two seconds later or they would have fallen under my car.

"The 2 guys seemed okay and got up right away.

"They then put the scaffolding back up and this is how they set it up after it falling the first time."