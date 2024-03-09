A fire service has released images of damage to a stovetop after it caught alight when an unattended cooker hob was left on.

Firefighters in Oxfordshire attended the scene on Friday (8 March), shortly after 2:15pm in the Deer Park estate in Witney.

The pictures show the hob which has been burnt out and spaghetti strewn across the stovetop after flames took hold.

The property's occupier had tried to put the fire out themselves and suffered minor burns to their hands and slight smoke inhalation.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service released the images of the damage as a warning to homeowners not to try putting flames out themselves. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Services

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We know people want to protect their property but we cannot stress the dangers that puts people in.

"Smoke from fires contains toxic chemicals, a few lungfuls can render you unconscious. A few more and it’s death!

"Please visit our website for more safety tips and hints on staying safe in your home."

