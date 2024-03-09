A horse trailer containing catering equipment and tractor parts has been stolen from a house in Hampshire.

Police are investigating the burglary on Keyhaven Road, Milford-on-Sea which took place between 6pm on Monday 4 March and 8am the following morning.

The blue Hunter horse box has a sticker of a jockey on the back, who is jumping over the name of the company.

Officers want to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the night of the burglary.

The trailer's registration mark ends with the letters MCV Credit: Hampshire Police

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "Officers are making enquiries, but we are also keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist our investigation.

"In particular, anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the night of the burglary or anyone who has seen this horse box.

"If you have any information which will assist us, then please get in touch."

