One person has been treated for burns and breathing in smoke after a fire at a two-storey property.

Fire crews from Kent attended the scene on Richmond Street, Herne Bay at around 4:05am on 9 March, with six fire engines at the height of the incident.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a combination of high-pressure hose reel jets and main jets, and a fan to clear smoke and fumes from neighbouring properties that have also been affected.

People in the area around Mortimer Street were asked to keep doors and windows closed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

