The family of a teenager, who died after his car crashed into a tree, have paid tribute to him saying he was "so excited for the future".

Police were called at around 8.50am on 26 February after a report that a black Volkswagen Golf had crashed on Alderholt Road.

The driver, Ewan Seath, 19, from Blandford Forum, Dorset, died at the scene.

His family have said in a tribute to him: "Ewan was living his life to the fullest and so incredibly excited about his future, undertaking an automotive apprenticeship with Poole and Bournemouth College, having such a passion for cars.

"He was the most selfless, kindest and loving son, brother and friend anyone could have wished for, nothing was ever too much trouble for Ewan, he had a laughter and smile which would light up a room.

"We are all in immense shock and pain at this sudden loss, Ewan leaves an unimaginable void in all of our lives."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to get in touch.

Witnesses are being asked to call 101, or report online, quoting reference number 44240083299.

