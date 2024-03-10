Detectives have launched murder investigation has been launched as firefighters tackle a fire inside a Brighton property.

A 50-year old man was confirmed dead at the scene of the incident on Preston Road.

Police said they arrested a 36-year old woman from the city on suspicion of murder.

A road closure is in place in Preston Road from Ditchling Rise to the junction of Stanford Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route while the emergency services deal with the fire.

Enquiries are ongoing but anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…