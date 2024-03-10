An investigation is underway after a man was found with serious injuries in a Brighton park.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was found unconscious in Fish Park, next to Ann Street on Thursday, March 7.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 2.20pm.

The man was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The man has since been discharged from hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has information which could assist the investigation is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

Anyone who may have CCTV covering the Fish Park area, is being urged to contact police.

Sussex Police can be contacted online or by calling 101 quoting reference 666 of 7/3.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…