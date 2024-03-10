A woman from Oxford has died and two others are in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a crash on the M4 near Swindon.

A Volvo S40 left the motorway and collided with a tree at approximately 11.50am on Saturday, March 9.

A woman in her 60s, who was a passenger in the front seat, died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene along the westbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16.

The male driver and a female passenger, aged in her 20s, were taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol in a life-threatening condition.Another passenger, a man aged in his 30s, sustained an arm injury.

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said specialist trained officers are supporting the victim's next of kin.

The force added: "Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 127. Alternatively, the public can email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.

