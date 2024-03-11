Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw speaks to businesses and residents in Chatham

More than 800 skilled jobs could be lost if controversial plans to close the last working part of Chatham Docks go ahead, a local MP has warned.

The owners of the site plan to shut the operational port in 2025 and have applied for planning permission to redevelop it into a business and enterprise park.

Kelly Tolhurst, the Conservative MP for Rochester and Strood, told ITV News: “I fear, from the current plans being put forward, that we will lose the over 800 high-skilled jobs that we have working on large infrastructure projects here.”

Peel Waters dispute those figures and insist their plans will triple the number of jobs on the site and help develop skills in the local economy.

The Basin3 proposals would open up 500 metres of the River Medway waterfront to the public, according to the developers. Credit: Peel Waters / Peel Ports / Basin3

Industrial businesses threatened with eviction when their leases end next year include ArcelorMittal Kent Wire, which makes steel supports for concrete panels.

Managing director Matt Brooks told ITV News the river connection was “essential” to the future survival of the business because 99 per cent of their products arrived at their factory by sea.

Mr Brooks added: “There’s been a dock on this site for 400 years. This is the last piece of that working dockyard, and it'll be impossible to bring back if it gets redeveloped.”

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Kelly Tolhurst, Conservative MP for Rochester & Strood

The current landlords claim the docks have to close in 2025 because the 100-year-old lock gates need replacing at a cost of £35 million. There is no funding available for this capital investment, according to Peel Waters.

Executive director at Peel Waters, James Whittaker, said: “We are confident that Basin3 will attract high-value jobs in target growth sectors including creative industries and advanced manufacturing, which is predicted to triple current job numbers on the site.

“The site we are promoting is currently brownfield land which presents a fantastic opportunity for sustainable regeneration, investment and development.”

It is understood a revised planning application has been submitted to Medway Council in recent weeks.

In a statement, council leader Vince Maple said: “As part of development of the council’s local plan, consultation is being carried out to assess the suitability of developing a number of sites around Medway.

“It would not be appropriate to comment directly on Chatham Docks or any potential site at the moment, as consultation is ongoing and the plan is still in development.

“Nevertheless, we did commit to getting both parties (Peel and Mittal) to meet and discuss options, which has since happened and conversations are ongoing.”