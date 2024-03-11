Drivers are being told to prepare for long delays this weekend, during the first planned daytime closure of the M25.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between junctions 10 and 11 from 9pm on Friday 15 to 6am on Monday 18 March.

The shut down is taking place to allow for the demolition of Clearmount bridge and enable a large gantry to be installed.

The five-mile closure is part of a wider £317m project by National Highways.

The firm says improvements will include increasing the number of lanes, providing safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley and reducing pollution caused by traffic jams.

What are the diversion routes?

According to National Highways, the following diversion route will be in place in both directions:

Junction 10 - Junction 11: Northbound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11.

Junction 11 - Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10.

Taking the M25 in the other direction to avoid the closure is also an option.

The M25 diversion route for Friday 15 March-Monday 18 March, as set out by National Highways. Credit: Google

Between junctions 9 and 11, the M25 normally carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles in each direction per hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends.

This is the first scheduled daytime all-lanes closure on the M25 since it opened in 1986, National Highways said.

More than 200,000 vehicles are expected to be affected, including many travelling in and out of London, and to and from Heathrow and Gatwick Airports and Channel ports.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "Passengers driving to the airport are advised to check diversion routes before they travel and allow extra time for potential delays.

"Gatwick’s train station is well connected and is a great an alternative option for people travelling to the airport this weekend."

The five-mile stretch of carriageway will be closed from 9pm on Friday 15 March until 6am on Monday 18 March. Credit: PA

RAC spokesperson, Alice Simpson said: "With the M25 closures and the Easter getaway both falling in March, it could be a month of double traffic trouble for drivers trying to get around London or access Gatwick and Heathrow.

"Despite fair warning, the reality is most holidaymakers seeking to use either airport will have booked their trips months ago and will have to leave a lot more time to get there – not least because the most obvious diversion routes are likely to get extremely congested.

"Whenever delays are anticipated around bank holidays, it’s always best to set off as early as possible and avoid travelling during peak hours like late morning and lunchtime.

"As the M25 is notoriously one of the busiest routes in the country any increase in drivers could lead to more breakdowns, and even more jams.

"If you do plan to drive between 15 and 18 March, we recommend starting your car to test its battery health well in advance of travelling and remembering FORCES to check the Fuel, Oil, Rubber, Coolant, Electrics and Screen wash before making any long journey."

What events will be affected by the closure?

More than 30 events, including concerts and sports fixtures across the South East, will be affected by the three day closure.

Friday 15 March

Leicester v Southampton Skindred at Wembley Arena Raye at the O2 Arena, Greenwich Ross Noble at the London Palladium

Saturday 16 March

Burnley v Brentford Crystal Palace v Newcastle Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur Peterborough United v Portsmouth Reading v Cambridge United Newport County v AFC Wimbledon Forest Green Rovers v Sutton United Dorking Wanderers v Solihull Moors Woking v Barnet York City v Aldershot Town (away fans) Chelmsford v Bath City Dover v Havant and Waterlooville Eastbourne Borough v Taunton Farnborough v Aveley Hemel Hempstead v Hampton & Richmond St Albans v Truro City Tonbridge Angels v Torquay United Welling United v Weston-s-Mare Weymouth v Braintree Town Ne-Yo at the O2 Arena, Greenwich James Arthur at Wembley Arena

Sunday 17 March

Brighton v Manchester City Rugby – European Championships Fixtures TBC London Broncos v Warrington Wolves (Plough Lane, Wimbledon) Robert Plant at the London Palladium Andra Traditional 2 at Wembley Arena

WATCH: David Zaccheo, general manager of haulage firm, Alcaline, explains the impact the M25 closure will have on the business.

For companies like Hythe-based haulage firm, Alcaline, the motorway closure will have a big impact on their business.

Its offices in Kent are based ten minutes from the Channel Tunnel terminal and 30 minutes from the Port of Dover.

David Zaccheo, general manager at Alcaline said: "Whilst we understand that these works are necessary and overdue, this is going to impact local residents and businesses and will certainly impact frequent motorists using this section of the M25 throughout the closure.

"Our Fleet uses this part of the M25 on a daily basis, so we will be impacted and will of course we will have to take alternative routes to ensure that our customers still receive their goods on time, this does mean that as a business we will have to put a contingency plan in place."

Four more closures on the M25 will take place up to September.

No dates have been released for when they will happen, but the next is expected to take place in April.

