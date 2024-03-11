Owner of Reading FC 'open to the sale' of club's Bearwood Park training ground

The owner of Reading Football Club, Dai Yongge, said he is "open to the sale" of the club's training ground, in order to raise short-term funds.

The League One team have had six points deducted this season due to financial issues, after a decision by an EFL Disciplinary Commission last month.

In a statement, the club said: "Mr Dai, is currently evaluating every option at present to secure sufficient funding until new ownership is confirmed. In doing so, he is open to the sale of Bearwood Park, should an appropriate offer be received.

"Whilst dialogue with potential new ownership groups are progressing, as of today no single party has been granted exclusivity. Mr Dai, and representatives, will continue to liaise with interested parties and hope to move forwards at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Further communication with substantive developments will come as appropriate."

In recent months, Sell Before We Dai, a campaign group trying to force a change of ownership at the club, has organised protests.

In January, around 1,000 fans invaded the pitch during Reading's League One match against Port Vale.

The game had to be abandoned after sections of the home fans threw tennis balls onto the playing surface at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…