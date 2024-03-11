A shop in Southsea has been seriously damaged after a police car crashed through the front window while attempting to stop a suspected stolen motorbike.

The owners of Washday Services on Albert Road live above the shop and were alerted by an "almighty thud" at 3.25am on Saturday 9 March.

"The whole property shook, and I knew immediately what it was," said Tina Powell, "We ran downstairs but weren't expecting a police car. It was a bit of a shock."

A police car drove into the shop while attempting to stop a motorcycle on Albert Road. Credit: ITV Meridian

Tina Powell and David Fisher have run the secondhand washing machine shop for 32 years.

"It ruined Mother's Day," said Ms Powell, "I was up all night. It was a total nightmare."

They had to close the shop for three days while they cleared up all the broken glass and damage but hope to reopen on Tuesday.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said, "Having spotted a motorcycle we believed to have been stolen and then involved in criminal activity, officers attempted to stop the rider. However, they failed to stop."

Police say they will have the damage repaired after a patrol car crashed through the shop front. Credit: ITV Meridian

No injuries were reported and the force is liaising with the store owner and local authority in order to have the damage repaired.

A short while later, a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when required to do so and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

He has been released on police bail until 9 June.