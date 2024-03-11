An urgent clean-up is underway in Kent after oil deposits and dead birds were found along the county's coast.

Dover District Council says small deposits of oil and tar were found primarily between Kingsdown and Sandwich/Stour Estuary.

Dead seabirds have been found, with their deaths believed to have been caused by the oil.

The area has been surveyed by a HM Coastguard aircraft as well as Coastguard Rescue Teams from Deal, Langdon Battery and Margate.

While a clean-up operation continues, people are being urged to keep their children and pets away from the oil and any dead marine animals.

Dogs are asked to be kept on leads on the stretch of affected coast.

The council says if anyone spots large deposits of oil, tar, or larger dead animals such as seals, they can call 01304 821199 with a brief description and the location.

Elsewhere, an increasing number of birds covered in oil have been found on Sussex beaches, with many having been recovered by East Sussex Wildlife Rescue.

The charity says it has encountered several oil-covered guillemots in the Bexhill, Cooden Beach, Rottingdean and Brighton area, and is urging individuals to report any sightings.