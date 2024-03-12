A butchers in Wiltshire will remain shut after a severe rat infestation was discovered during a food hygiene inspection by Swindon Borough Council's Environmental Health team.

A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order was given to Kenya Halal Butchers, by magistrates after being presented with evidence of the inspection at a hearing on Friday 8 March.

The court heard when council officers visited the premises on 28 February 2024, they immediately noticed the poor standard of cleaning throughout the store.

A rats nest found under the meat counter, with black eye beans and other food debris, which the rats had brought into the nest Credit: Swindon Borough Council

Officers saw evidence that rats had been on the shop floor as they found ready-to-eat foods, like peanuts and walnuts, with gnawed shell casings surrounding them.

Food packaging which had sellotape over the gnawed holes was also found at the shop on Bridge Street.

Large quantities of rat droppings were discovered in front of the meat counter under boxes of crips packets, under the refrigerated meat counter and under disused display counters.

N esting material had been taken from around the shop by the rodents, including insulation material from pipework, blue customer shopping bags and large quantities of food items such as black eye beans which the rats had used to make a nest in the meat counter.

The officers commented that the smell of rat urine behind the meat counter was disgusting.

Food debris and raw meat in the customer seafood chest freezer on the shop floor Credit: Swindon Borough Council

The court was told that the store was also extremely untidy with a large amount of boxes, unused equipment and items like a cement mixer being stored in the rear of the business, making it impossible for the food business to clean effectively or check for the activity of pests.

Council officers also described the condition of the walk-in chillers as filthy, with rotting food debris on the floor surfaces underneath plastic pallets.

A bag of raw meat was being stored directly on top of a crate of avocados and open raw meat was observed being stored directly on the floor surface of the walk-in freezer.

Rat activity is a serious risk to customers’ health due to the pests urinating and defecating on surfaces and food items - they can carry several diseases that can be harmful to humans.

During the visit, council officers served a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition notice formally closing the business.

The store is owned by Kenya Butchers Swindon Limited and the business did not to attend court.

The emergency prohibition order granted by magistrates allows the Council to keep the shop shut until it is satisfied that the safety of customers can be met.

Kenya Halal Butchers in Bridge Street Credit: Swindon Borough Council

The owners of the business will have to contact the Council if they believe the risks to human health are under control and an environmental health officer will attend immediately to work with the food business to ensure conditions are safe for it to reopen.

Magistrates awarded the Council full costs of £3,493.70.

Councillor Jim Grant, Swindon Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Joint Working and Communities, says: "The conditions found in this business were shocking as you can see from the pictures our food hygiene officers took.

"Cases like this are rare but, when they do occur, our officers will take action straight away to protect the health and safety of the public.

"Food business owners have a duty to ensure they are adhering to food hygiene requirements and they must make sure they have adequate pest control checks in place so situations do not get out of control like they did in this instance."

