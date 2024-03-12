Five people have received emergency care after a car crashed into the walls of Windsor Castle.

Emergency services arrived at the scene after a crash involving two vehicles and two pedestrians on Thames Street in Windsor at around 7:49am on Tuesday 12 March.

Firefighters from Slough and Windsor, ambulance crews, and helicopter emergency vehicles were sent to the scene as police cordoned off the area.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while officers carry out enquiries.

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than an hour. Credit: Tommy Wilson-bamborough

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police received a report of a road traffic collision at 7.50am this morning (12 March) on Thames Street, Windsor.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference number 43240115038."

A statement from South Central Ambulance Service said: "A team leader, an ambulance and two helicopter emergency medical service cars attended the incident, supporting our Thames Valley Police and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service colleagues."

