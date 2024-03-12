Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Rachel Hepworth spoke to local residents about their concerns.

Too many homes - in the wrong place - the views of campaigners in Alton who say plans to build 1700 new homes will ruin their way of life.

East Hampshire District Council says it needs to meet the growing demand for housing with limited sites available.

The proposals are part of their Draft Local Plan, to meet the demand for sustainable housing over the next 15 years.

But many in the town say the current allocation is putting an unfair burden on their local services, and should be shared more equally across the district.

Abi Hills' house overlooks land earmarked for up to 1250 new homes

One of those most affected by the proposals in Abigail Hills, whose house overlooks Neatham Down, where the vast majority of the homes are planned, along with a new school and pub.

"We bought it because of the views," she says. "For me it would just be complete devastation, absolutely soul destroying.

"It's awful for the wider community too, the thought of losing this vital green space, especially in a climate emergency, is so short-sighted.

"We should be protecting areas like this."

Map of Alton, showing the scale of the proposed new development at Neatham Down

The scale of the proposed Neatham Down site has caused wider anger locally - 1700 homes in total are planned at sites around the town, uniting campaigners in their fears for local services, congestion, and Alton's unique character.

"There is a public outcry" says Carol Palmer, who led a group which successfully fought against plans to build hundreds of homes at Chawton Park Farm on the western edge of town.

"If we carry on in this direction we will have increased the population from 2011 by 40 percent"

Campaigners are banding together to highlight their concerns

"People are getting anxious about it," says Gerry Janes from the Holybourne Village Association.

"They value where they live and want to keep it like this.

"We're not against development- people need houses- but there needs to be fair distribution across the whole district."

"I'm very aware of the needs of people, my daughter is a housing officer," says James Willis, a former GP and fifty-year resident of the town.

"But it's got to be done in a balanced way, without destroying the unique character of the towns they are seeking to expand"

They believe the town has a disproportionately high allocation of extra homes compared to other areas in the district, like Whitehill and Bordon.

The council says Alton's existing facilities and transport links make it an obvious choice for expansion, and they're restricted because land in the South Downs National Park is off limits.

Aerial view of Neatham Down, one of several sites proposed for development

The issues are the same faced by communities across the south - Councils have to meet government targets for housebuilding- campaigners want to preserve their green spaces and unique character.

In East Hampshire the council is urging locals not to see development simply as negative.

"We hope that the people who do move into the towns will enhance it" says Councillor Angela Glass, portfolio holder for Regulation and Enforcement, which overseas planning.

"They will keep it vibrant and use the facilities that Alton has.

"I do understand people's concerns, and we will listen before making any decisions, but we do have to put these homes somewhere in the district.

"There is no bias against Alton. But it is the biggest town with an infrastructure and excellent transport links."

"We are also proposing development in other areas of East Hampshire, including Whitehill and Bordon."

The consultation period will be re-opened later in the year once the current plan has been revised- but campaigners are vowing to continue their fight to save the landscape and the they hold precious.