A veterinary team were surprised to find a dog had swallowed a "large stash of coins."

The team at Thameswood Veterinary Clinics in Swindon were investigating concerns Charlie the Bichon Frisé may be under the weather.

His owners brought in the senior pooch, who is 13-year-old, after he had stopped eating and passing stools.

It was thought he may have eaten a plastic art decoration, but after a closer inspection it appeared to be coins in his stomach.

The team subsequently removed 133 coins, totalling £18.20 and weighing 680g.

The coins have been washed and now donated to the veterinary charity, People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA). Credit: Thameswood Veterinary Clinic

Matheus, Senior Veterinary Surgeon and leading the surgical team, commented: "Imagine our surprise when we found a rather large stash of coins in his stomach.

"So much for piggy banks - Charlie is a doggy bank!"

Charlie is recovering well and is back home with his family.

The team at Thameswood Veterinary Clinics say they were pleased with the outcome of the surgery.

His owners have since donated the coins, which have been washed, to the veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA).

