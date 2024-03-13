A multi-storey car park at a major hospital in the Thames Valley has been closed.

Officers have cordoned off the area at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading following a serious collision involving one vehicle.

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday (13 March) evening at around 6.30pm.

Details are still emerging about what happened but the hospital remains open as normal.

Thames Valley Police has issued a warning that anyone heading to the hospital on Wednesday night will have to find alternative parking arrangements.