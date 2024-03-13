Schoolchildren were left on the side of a road after their coach was "involved in an incident" - leaving it in a verge.

Pupils were travelling to Downs School in the Berkshire village of Compton when the coach left the East Ilsley to Compton Road on Tuesday (12 March).

Another coach company was passing by the scene and was able to pick the pupils up and get them safely to school.

A statement from West Berkshire Council said: "No significant injuries have been reported, but a number of pupils are reporting some aches and pains and arrangements are being made for them to be assessed at the school by medical professionals.

"There is no further information about the circumstances of the incident at this stage, but we are speaking to the transport operator to understand more about what happened."

A statement from Downs School said: "We wish to sincerely thank everyone involved in the school bus incident yesterday (12 March).

"Other than the professionals who quickly managed the situation, we understand special thanks need to go to the children themselves, who navigated a situation with maturity and trust.

"The Sixth Formers on the bus have been highly commended by the other students for their kindness, leadership and calm attitude."

