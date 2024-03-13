A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Oxfordshire.

Police were called to Mullein Road, Bicester, at 12.21pm on Wednesday (13 March) to reports a man had been injured.

The man, in his forties, was treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been told and they are being supported by officers.

A woman and a man, both aged in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

There is a large police presence in the area and Thames Valley Police say officers will remain there for some time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, said: "We have launched a murder inquiry following this incident.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died, and we are providing support to them at this extremely difficult time.

"Although we are in the very early stages of our enquiries we have made two arrests. At this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and that the two parties were known to each other.

"Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we carry out our enquiries, if anyone has any concerns or wishes to raise anything then please do speak to one our uniformed officers.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference 43240117688.