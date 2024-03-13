A 33-year-old man has been found dead at a house - prompting an "unexplained death" investigation.

Thames Valley Police attended Laburnum Gardens, Reading at around 11pm on Sunday (10 March) where officers found a man, who has been identified as Keiran Pretlove.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police believe there is no wider threat to the public, but anyone concerned can speak to a uniformed officer.

Patrols remain at the scene address in Laburnum Gardens and another address in Linden Road. Credit: Google Street view

DCI Laura Corscadden, based at Reading police station, said: “Firstly, my condolences go to Mr Pretlove’s entire family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances of his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A post-mortem examination has found the cause of death cannot yet be established and remains under investigation.

“I would ask anyone who may have information about Mr Pretlove’s death or were in the Laburnum Gardens area on Sunday evening to please contact us.

"We are particularly keen to speak to a male seen wearing a dark jacket, lighter trousers with dark footwear who was in the area at around 9.20pm, as he may be a witness to events that will help establish the circumstances around Mr Pretlove being found unwell prior to his death.

“You can get in touch by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240112984.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…