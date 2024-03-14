The potential sale of Reading Football Club's training ground has caused uproar as fans accuse owner Dai Yongge of 'killing the club once and for all.'

Reading is facing a £1 million shortfall this month, and the sale of training ground Bearwood Park to Wycombe Wonderers, has been described as putting the club on 'life-support'.

The news was confirmed this afternoon in a brief statement which said the owner was in talks with Wycombe Wanderers but an agreement has not yet been finalised.

Chief Executive Dayong Pang said: "Whilst an agreement is not yet finalised, both parties will move forward with the process exclusively.

"The proposed transaction will directly support the short-term funding of the club until a full sale can be concluded.

"Further updates, including possible options for an alternative training facility, will be communicated when appropriate.”

Fans have endured points deductions, transfer bans, late wage payments to staff and relegation from the Championship to League One since Dai Yongge took ownership of the club.

Last year Mr Yongge was charged with misconduct by the English Football League, amid the ongoing saga surrounding staff wages at the club.

He failed to pay staff their wages on time on three separate occasions last season.

Reading were also docked three points on September 13 over the failure to comply with the order, which had been imposed after the club did not pay player wages on time and in full on or around October 31 and November 30 last year, and on April 28 this year.

The Chinese billionaire has been trying to sell the club and had previously admitted selling Bearwood would help bring in short-term funds.

Bearwood was built in 2019 at a cost of £50 million, and it's reportedly one of the best training grounds outside of the Premier League.

Reports have suggested that it will be sold to fellow league one outfit Wycombe for around half of what it cost to build.

The news has come as a huge shock not only to the fans of Reading Football Club, but to one of its previous owners, Sir John Madejski - the man who helped the Royals win promotion to the Premier League back in 2006.

Former Reading Football Club owner, Sir John Madejski said: "My heart goes out to all the staff at Reading Football Club, and of course the fans.

"The uncertainty, and this has been going on for far too long.

"At least if they can do this deal quickly, and the club can get some funds that can ensure it can survive for the next year or so, then that's a very good thing.

"Then hopefully within that time a buyer may be sought."

The club says further updates, including possible options for an alternative training facility, will be communicated when appropriate.

Meanwhile the fan led pressure group Sell Before We Dai is calling for a protest outside Wycombe’s Adams Park stadium tomorrow night. (Friday 15 March)