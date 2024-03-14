Play Brightcove video

Footage from the National Crime Agency

A man has been arrested in Portsmouth in Hampshire in connection with people smuggling.

Ali Omar Karim, 45, is alleged to have controlled a network throughout Northern Europe and the Middle East.

The National Crime Agency believes the crime group may have smuggled hundreds of people to the UK in boats and lorries - charging them thousands of pounds.

The organisation has released footage showing the moment NCA officers made the arrest.

He has now been charged with people smuggling and money laundering and is to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court later.

A NCA spokesman said: “A man arrested during an operation by the National Crime Agency in Portsmouth yesterday (March 13) has been charged with people smuggling and money laundering offences.

“Ali Omar Karim was last night remanded in custody to appear before Portsmouth magistrates.

“He was arrested as part of an NCA investigation into a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs.

“A second man arrested as part of the same investigation in Italy last month remains in custody as extradition proceedings continue.”

