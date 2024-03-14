A registered sex offender, who had hundreds of illegal images of children and instructed another person how to abuse a child, has been jailed.

Ian Crockford, 52, from Salvington in West Sussex, had previously been jailed in 2019 for child sex offences.

He was then the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), restricting his access to digital devices and vulnerable people.

However on 7 March 2023, police say they received new information that Crockford was in possession of more indecent images of children.

He was arrested and hundreds of indecent images of children were found on his mobile phone and computers, which he had shared.

The 52-year-old was charged with six counts of making or distributing indecent images of a child, one count of publishing an obscene article and breaching his SHPO.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Worthing Magistrates Court on 12 December 2023 and was released on court bail awaiting sentence.

While on court bail, officers said that Crockford had breached his bail conditions by getting a new mobile phone and attempting to sexually communicate with children.

Crockford was again arrested and charged with four further counts of making or distributing indecent images of children, publishing an obscene article and another breach of his SHPO.

He pleaded guilty to all charges again and, at Lewes Crown Court on 29 February 2024, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hitchcock, of West Sussex’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are so important to protect our victims and the community and our officers have shown hard work and dedication to catch Crockford.

"Offenders who are looking at breaching their orders will be punished, and this should serve as a warning.

“We carried out excellent work to relentlessly pursue this individual to keep children safe. Crockford is a dangerous individual who is now behind bars.”

