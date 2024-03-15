Police investigating a 'serious' incident in Oxford have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Emergency services were called to Manzil Way near to the Central Oxford Mosque shortly before 7pm on Wednesday evening (13 March) after a man was attacked with a knife.

The victim remains in hospital but is in a stable condition. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

A 24-year-old man remains in police custody.

Forensic officers investigating at the scene in Manzil Way, Oxford. Credit: ITV Meridian

Superintendent Bruce Riddell, LPA Commander for Oxford City, said: “Our investigation into this serious incident continues and we have now made an arrest.

“There will continue to be additional patrols but Manzil Way and the surrounding roads are now fully open and we would like to thank everyone for their continued support and cooperation in regards to this investigation.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we do not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

"If anybody has any concerns or information that can help the investigation please speak to any of our officers at the scene or call 101, quoting reference number 43240118465.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Cllr Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council, said: "Stabbings are rare in Oxford but recently we have sadly experienced several in just a few weeks.

"I have been in touch with Thames Valley Police after each of these events and am asking for an urgent meeting to see how we can work together to tackle the culture of knife crime.

"Last night's incident was very shocking, occurring so close to the Central Mosque, where families were celebrating Ramadan.

"I know this will have been frightening for many in the Muslim community and my thoughts are with them today.

"I would also like to put on record my thanks to those at the mosque who administered first aid to the victim last night and who have worked to calm fears and to ensure that communications about the event to the wider community have been accurate.

"I know the police are working hard to ensure that the mosque are able to have full access to their buildings again as soon as possible.

"My thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by this and other knife crime in Oxford. Together we will work to make sure our communities are safe for everyone."

