A dead dolphin has been found washed up on the shoreline on part of the Sussex coast.

Members of the public had spotted the carcass on a beach in Hastings and reported it to authorities.

Coastguard rescue teams were sent to the scene, responding to reports at around 7am on Thursday (14 March).

HM Coastguard says a cetacean report was completed and the council have been informed.

The dolphin has been secured with police tape on the beach after its body was discovered. Credit: Sussex Dolphin Project

In a statement, HM Coastguard said: "We responded to reports of a dead dolphin on the beach in Hastings.

"Alerted at around 7am yesterday, 14 March, Hastings Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene.

"A cetacean report was completed and the council was informed."

Lloyd Gofton from the Sussex Dolphin Project said: "We went to inspect this common dolphin on Thursday morning.

"We have received a number of reports from local residents too. The Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme are also aware."

