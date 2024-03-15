Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Ciaran Fitzpatrick meets the "distressed" owner of funeral directors after locals confuse his company as one at centre of Hull police probe

A Buckinghamshire funeral director said he has received many concerned calls from the public and families of people they have buried, after they have been confused with the business of a similar name currently under investigation in Hull.

Legacy Funeral Services has been operating in Aylesbury since 2019.

Since last week, several families have been in contact with him under the assumption it is connected to one called Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

That Yorkshire based business is being investigated by Humberside Police with 35 people and a "quantity" of suspected ashes have been recovered by officers over “concern for care of the deceased”.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position have been released on bail, the force said.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors has been at the centre of a huge police operation with 35 bodies recovered in Hull. Credit: ITV Calendar

James Burrett, Director at the firm in Aylesbury, said he received multiple calls from worried families as well as established clients, which thought it was related to the one in Yorkshire.

“As a company you work so hard to make sure you have the trust of the local community," said Mr Burrett.

"The main point is we’re upset for the families and what they had to go through. These families don’t deserve this, they’re going through a time of grief. It’s the last thing they need at this time is this."

He told ITV News Meridian that lots of people they have looked after in the past "may have questions", but he wants to assure the public that the two companies are not related.

Legacy Funeral Services, based in Aylesbury, shares a similar name to the one which Humberside police is investigating. Credit: ITV Meridian

Posting on social media to heed off concerns, he said the "long term impact on us as a business is difficult to say."

Mr Burrett is now calling on the government to look into compulsory membership of trade bodies, as it's currently a voluntary option.

He wants tighter regulation in the industry, after reports Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull gave up its membership to National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) in 2021.

" We’re a member of a trade body so we adhere to a code of practice," he said. "We have regular inspections but it's voluntary to be a member of a trade body."

He continues: "I think the industry needs regulation. Something needs to happen .The government needs to step in perhaps. Licensing needs to perhaps be set out."

A Government spokesperson said: “In times of great personal loss every family rightly expects their loved ones are treated with dignity and respect and the government is working with the funeral sector to ensure this is the case.

“We are currently reviewing regulation of the funeral sector and, in the interim, we support the work of the trade bodies who have introduced self-regulation, including codes of practice designed to regulate funeral directors.”

