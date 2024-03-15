A 20-year-old man has been found guilty of the rape of a schoolgirl in the sea.

Dorset Police received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been attacked on Bournemouth beach near to the Oceanarium at the seaside resort at 4pm on Sunday 18 July 2021.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Darlaston in the West Midlands, was convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a five-day trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He will return to court to be sentenced on Friday 19 April 2024.

An empty beach and pier at Bournemouth. Credit: PA

The victim, who was 15 at the time, was playing with a ball with her friends in the water when it landed in front of the defendant.

She went over and asked for it back, which led to the defendant engaging her in conversation.

He then pulled her deeper out into the sea until she could not touch the floor before he sexually assaulted her and then raped her.

The victim was only able to escape when a friend of his approached them and she scrambled back to the beach and her own group of friends.

She told them what had happened and they helped her get away from the beach to safety.

She was deeply shocked and upset by what he had done but was able to tell close family and police were informed.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Darlaston, Walsall, West Midlands, is on trial at Bournemouth Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A DNA profile of the offender was obtained and, following detailed and lengthy enquiries, Marinoaica was arrested at his home address on Saturday 11 June 2022 and subsequently charged.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: "We have carried out extensive and detailed enquiries to identify the culprit for this horrific sexual attack and I want to praise the young victim in the case for the courage she has shown throughout the investigation and court process.

" I hope the bravery she has shown will encourage other victims of sexual offences to have the strength to come forward in the knowledge that they will be supported, and we will do everything we can to ensure offenders face justice.

" I want to thank all those involved in this complex investigation and the Crown Prosecution Service for its assistance in bringing the case to trial and securing the conviction of Gabriel Marinoaica."

