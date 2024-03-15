A man has been charged with child abduction after he was found with a teenage girl in Sussex.

On Wednesday (13 March), police were alerted to James Wadhawan, 34, being in the company of the teenager on a bridge near the A27.

Officers attended the scene and he was found to be in breach of an existing Child Abduction Warning Notice and arrested.

Wadhawan, of Fetherston Road in Lancing, was subsequently charged with detaining a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control and remanded in custody.

He will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (15 March).

