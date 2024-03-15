A man from Aylesbury has been jailed after police discovered a large quantity of drugs and cash at his home.

Michael Jackson, aged 33, of Beechwood Way, was arrested and being found in possession of two mobile phones and Cannabis on Owen Place in December last year.

A subsequent search of his home address located in excess of £8,000 worth of Cannabis, as well as over £47,000 in cash.

Jackson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday 7 March.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, said: “Michael Jackson was caught with a substantial amount of drugs in his possession.“This sentence sends a message to people involved in the supply of drugs that drug-dealing will not be tolerated in Aylesbury and we will be robust in our response.“We will continue to pursue this criminal activity and look to protect vulnerable people members of the community.“We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders. Our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs."

