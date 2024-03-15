Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee went with Dorset Police to see Operation Scorpian in action

More than £800,000 of drugs have been seized and 267 weapons were taken off the streets during a week-long police operation.

Operation Scorpion involved five police forces in the South West with the aim of cracking down on drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour. In Dorset, there were 37 arrests and more than £77,000 worth of drugs seized.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset, David Sidwick said: "Drug dealing and anti-social drug taking - is what the people of the South West, the people of Dorset, said they wanted action on drugs.

"They lead to 50% of thefts in the country, 70% of shoplifting and 50% of murders. We are very safe in Dorset and that's the way we want to keep it."

Police on a drugs raid in Weymouth found substances at a property. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In Wiltshire, there were 30 arrests and £33,000 worth of drugs were taken off the streets.

Police say that much of the intelligence about criminal activity is supplied by the public.

Watching three simultaneous early morning raids in Weymouth, Dorset Asst Ch Con Neil Horrigan said: "I've been approached by members of the public who have thanked us for a positive action.

"They reiterated the intelligence we've had about drug dealing in this area, so for me that's a sign of success, that public acknowledgment, but also when the public come forward and give us information they can see us acting positively."

Police out in Bournemouth carrying out a stop and search on a suspected drug dealer. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In Bournemouth, and other towns in Dorset, information from the public led to a number of people being stopped and searched, followed by many arrests on suspicion of drug dealing.

Operation Scorpion coincided with National County Lines Intensification Week.

135 vulnerable people were identified in the South West, many were children and are now safe from criminal gangs.

