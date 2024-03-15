Play Brightcove video

A new report into social isolation among Worthing's elderly community has revealed shocking findings.

The Guild Care charity says people who are lonely are twice as likely to suffer from dementia, three times more likely to develop depression.

To combat the problem, they run community support classes but they are struggling to cope with the demand for them.

Worthing has an ageing population. The 2021 census revealed there are 111,400 people living in the town and 24,900 of these are aged 65 or over.

This is an increase of 15.4% in the last ten years, and 22% of the total population of the town as a whole.

Guild Care runs "Creating Connections" sessions for pensioners - but they're over-subscribed Credit: ITV Meridian

To help ease the problem of social isolation and loneliness, the charity runs a network of classes and transportation for pensioners.

But bingo sessions, sing-along classes, lunches and teas are proving so popular they're now over-subscribed with around 200 attending each week.

"The impact of social isolation can be horrendous," CEO Alex brooks-Johnson said. "And I think it's a growing issue and becoming a national problem of significant proportion.

"We know that people that are in social isolation, and older people especially, are more likely to visit their GP, more likely to be admitted to hospital.

"In fact the health impact has been equated to smoking 15 cigarettes a day."

The charity is now looking for larger venues to host its services

"I lost my wife five years ago and so I broke down quite a bit," pensioner John Kirsten added.

"I don't think anybody realises it until it happens to them what it's like, you know, to be alone and not have your partner with you.

"I do this to mix with people so that I can get out and often you come in and you're feeling a bit low and when you walk out, you feel great."

"There are so many people out there now that we've had to give up some of our days to let these new people come in because the rooms aren't big enough," 86 year old Shirley Craig said.

"I don't like giving up my day, I don't know what to do otherwise."

The charity said 83% of people asked, feel less lonely since joining in with the sessions, many of which are free and run by volunteers.

They're now looking to help support 8,000 pensioners in the town.