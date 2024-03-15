Which port town has been named the best place to live in the South East?

Folkestone has been named the best place to live in the South East of England, in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The judges praised the town's schools, cool shops and high speed trains.

A Sunday Times judges said: “Folkestone may have been transformed by its eye-catching culture-led regeneration, but it isn’t only the artists’ studios, the cool shops on the old high street or the chance to sip cocktails on the restored Harbour Arm that make this resort our best place to live in the southeast.

"It also has impressive schools, state-of-the-art sports facilities and high-speed trains to London.”

The judges assessed factors such as broadband speeds, access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

What other locations in the South East have made the 'top places to live' list?

· Winner: Folkestone, Kent

· Farnham, Surrey

· Hove, Brighton & Hove

· Sevenoaks, Kent

· Stockbridge, Hampshire

· Wadhurst, East Sussex

· Winchester, Hampshire

Previous winners of the Best Places to Live in Britain title have been Winchester in 2016, Salisbury in 2019, and Wadhurst in 2023.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds.

“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.”

