Murder charge following fatal stabbing in Bicester

A man is due in court today charged with murder, following a fatal stabbing in Bicester.

Dale Bond, 45, was found with serious injuries at a property on Mullein Road in the early hours of Wednesday 13th March. Despite efforts by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from a stab wound to the chest.

Bailey Heywood, aged 22, of no fixed address but from the Bicester area, has been charged with one count of murder. A man in his twenties who was also arrested has been released on police bail.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Bond, and specialist officers continue to support them at this very difficult time.

“Members of the public will continue to see a police presence as a scene will remain in place in Mullein Road. We would like to thank the public for their support and patience.”