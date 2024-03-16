Queen Anne takes to the water ahead of her arrival into Southampton

Queen Anne has been undergoing sea trials ahead of her arrival into Southampton next month.

It is the first time Cunard's long-awaited new cruise ship has taken to the water under her own power. For 16 days, she was put through her paces in what Captain Inger Thorhauge has described as "a unique voyage", adding that she had "passed with flying colours".

"Believe me, these were stringent tests and Queen Anne’s performance under these extremes was really impressive" she said.

Construction started on the vessel in 2019 but was delayed for two years because of the pandemic. It is Cunard's first new ship for 14 years. She will carry 3,000 passengers - more than any other of Cunard’s 248 ships built during its 184-year history.

The ship is due in her home port at the end of next month when crowds are expected to line the Solent.

