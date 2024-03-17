A burnt out vehicle has been found by police investigating the dumping of 50 wild animal carcasses outside a village shop.

Horrified shop workers found the remains scattered in front of Broughton Community Shop in Hampshire on Friday morning.

The barn owl and kestrel were “stuffed” on the door handles and blood was smeared on the windows, the shop’s treasurer said.

There has been outrage on social media after images of the carnage were put online.

The shop wrote on its Facebook page: “Thank you all for popping in, messaging and phoning to make sure we are ok. We are ok, shocked but ok.”

Mike Hensman, treasurer of the volunteer-run shop, told the PA news agency: “One of our guys who comes in the morning to get the papers and open the shop found them.

“He’s a guy who has been around a bit, he shoots, and he was quite taken aback when he saw all this mess and carnage.

“The rest of the team came in to hose it all down and get rid of all the bodies.”

He added: “People say ‘oh it’s a warning’, I don’t know what it is.

“It obviously floats someone’s boat, I can’t possibly try and imagine what goes through these people’s minds.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said the animals were collected and officers are investigating what happened.

The force initially said they were trying to trace the owners of a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara.

On Sunday morning they confirmed the burnt out vehicle had been located.

No arrests have been made, but officers said they would remain in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

They urged anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

It is the second time in recent weeks that the local area has been targeted.

Carcasses of pheasants, chickens and hares were dumped outside Awbridge Primary School, around six miles from Broughton, last month.