Red Jet has suspended its high speed passenger service until further notice.

Those travelling between Southampton and the Isle of Wight on Sunday will have to use the slower Vehicle Ferry Service into East Cowes.

The company said a problem had been found in Red Jet 7's propulsion system, adding that its technical team was working to resolve the issue.

In a statement they apologised for the inconvenience, and said they would be offering a replacement service from Monday, which would take 50 minutes rather than the Red Jet's 28 minutes crossing.

They said : "Our Red Jet service is currently suspended, after an unexpected technical issue was encountered with Red Jet 7’s propulsion system.

"We anticipate our service will now be suspended until Monday, when we will be operating a replacement service.

"Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused – as an alternative, please use our Vehicle Ferry service."

Travel issues were compounded on Saturday when the car ferry Red Eagle was suspended because of an apparent oil leak.

It led to major delays and crowded later crossings because of the backlog.

Red Funnel has now resumed a normal timetable on its vehicle ferry service as Red Eagle has been repaired overnight, but it has led to anger and uncertainty among Islanders.

Responding to a post on X, Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely said Red Funnel CEO Fran Collins should “either run a bloody service or get somebody else to do so”.