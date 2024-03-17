Tributes have been paid to cyclist Adrian Blake from Andover, who died following a serious collision in town last month.

Police were called to New Street at 1.45pm on Saturday, 24 February to reports of a collision between a grey Porsche Panamera and a cyclist.

The 62 year old was described as a loving friend, father and husband Credit: Hampshire Police

Mr Blake, who was 62, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and have now released the following tribute:

"A loving friend, father and husband 'til the very end, taken from us far too soon, shattering our lives and many others in the process."

Witnesses are still being sought to the collision on New Street

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch.