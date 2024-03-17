Tributes paid to 'loving father' Adrian Blake, cyclist killed in collision in Andover
Tributes have been paid to cyclist Adrian Blake from Andover, who died following a serious collision in town last month.
Police were called to New Street at 1.45pm on Saturday, 24 February to reports of a collision between a grey Porsche Panamera and a cyclist.
Mr Blake, who was 62, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
His family are being supported by specialist officers and have now released the following tribute:
"A loving friend, father and husband 'til the very end, taken from us far too soon, shattering our lives and many others in the process."
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch.