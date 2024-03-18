A child has been taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a collision in Corfe Mullen.

Emergency services were called to the village at around 4:30pm yesterday (Sunday 17 March) following reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers say the collision happened on the B3074 Blandford Road, near to the junction with Ridgeway, and involved a white Smart ForTwo and a child pedestrian.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. Their family is aware.

Road closures were put in place to allow for the emergency response and for investigations at the collision scene to be carried out.

Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the traffic unit, said: “We are conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this collision and I am appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists who were in the vicinity with dashcam fitted to please review their footage to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road closures have been in place. These are absolutely necessary to enable the emergency services to respond and for a detailed examination of the scene to be carried out.”

